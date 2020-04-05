Coronavirus update: 26 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, tally so far 661

mumbai

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 13:22 IST

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country by the coronavirus disease, recorded 26 more cases of Covid-19 on Sunday morning, taking the tally of the infected people to 661.

Out of these 17 cases were reported from Pune, four from Pimpri-Chinchwad, three from Ahmednagar and two from Aurangabad. Officials, however, refused to share details about the travel history of the new patients.

The state had recorded 145 cases of the coronavirus disease, which was the highest rise in a single day, on Saturday. In Mumbai, the coronavirus cases increased to 377 and fatalities to 22 as of Saturday.

Coronavirus outbreak: Full coverage

Five people from Dharavi, India’s largest slum, have tested positive so far and none of them has travelled outside.

Experts have said the increasing number of cases in Dharavi among people with no travel history is alarming considering its dense population spread across 600 acres.

The spike in cases, which has been largely attributed to the Tablighi Jamaat’s international congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi between March 13 and 15, has forced the state government to ramp up its preventive measures.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had said during his Facebook address on Saturday that the state has been taking appropriate measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yes, coronavirus cases are increasing because we are testing more people. We are further increasing testing capacity in Mumbai as the city recorded maximum cases,” Thackeray said.

Also read: New plan holds clues to unlocking country

He had also said that the state government has traced all those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat’s international congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin and put them in isolation facilities.

“As per protocol, every day the central government sends a list of people who attended the congregation to the state. Till today, from the names received, we have traced 100% of them, and all have been kept in the isolation wards,” he said.

He appealed to others who had attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation to come forward and contact civic authorities so that appropriate treatment could be provided to them if they have any coronavirus symptoms.

Amid coronavirus outbreak in the state, Thackeray had warned about fake news and viral messages being spread on social media platforms. He said strong action would be taken against spreading communal messages.

“Like coronavirus, there is another virus that is trying to divide our society. I am warning people to refrain from it. Coronavirus has no religion. I am warning all of you. No one can save you from the action,” he had said.

State health minister Rajesh Tope has assured the state government has adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) and has initiated discussion with the central government on their supply.

“There is no need to worry over PPE equipment. As of now, we have 25,000 PPE kits, more than 25,00,000 N95 masks, and more than 25,00,000 triple-layer masks and 3000 ventilators in government hospitals. The central government has assured that they will acquire equipment for the state and provide us,” the minister said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its efforts to crack down on the spread of coronavirus, has identified 241 containment zones in Mumbai city.

These containment zones have a large number of people who have to be quarantined because of their possible contact with Covid-19 patients. They are also being monitored by civic authorities by using the close circuit television (CCTV) cameras.