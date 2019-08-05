Couple assaulted in road rage incident in Wakad; two booked

pune

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:26 IST

A couple travelling in a car was accosted and then assaulted by two persons in a case of road rage which took place in front of JSPM college, Tathawade on Friday afternoon.

The couple was accosted by two persons who came in another car from behind, parked their car in front of their vehicle, assaulted and threatened to kill the them.

An official complaint was lodged against the accused at the Wakad police station. The accused duo has been identified as Sharad Kishor Pawar (38) and Yogesh Chandrakant Pawar (19), both residents of Tathawade.

The FIR was lodged by Manjiri Dutt Datir (30).

According to the police, Manjiri was driving the car along with her husband when the incident took place. The accused got down from the car and asked why Manjiri did not show the car indicator and assaulted the couple and threatened them with dire consequences.

The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 16:25 IST