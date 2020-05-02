Covid-19 death toll in Pune district is now 103

pune

Updated: May 02, 2020 23:27 IST

Four deaths due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection were reported in Pune district on Saturday. The death toll in the district is now 103, according to officials.

According to district officials out of the 103 deaths, 65 are from Sassoon hospital, four from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), three from district hospital Aundh and 31 from Naidu and private hospitals in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Out of the 103 deaths, 91 are from PMC, three from PCMC, six from rural areas, one from Pune cantonment and two from Khadki cantonment. In 92 deaths, patients were associated with risk factor while others did not report any associated risk factor. The officials also said that from the total deaths, 59 are male and 44 are female.

The first death in the district due to Covid-19 was recorded on April 2. Although the first death was reported on March 30, the deceased was a Thane resident and so, is not included in the Pune records.

In PMC on Saturday, 107 fresh cases were reported and three deaths. The current death toll in PMC as of May 2 till 9pm is 94 and total positive progressive cases is 1,718. According to officials, 53 patients were discharged after being cured of the Covid-19 infection and till May 2, 378 have been discharged.

The four deaths recorded on Saturday are from Sassoon general hospital. In the first case, a 68-year-male from Ghorpadi was symptomatic since April 21 and was admitted to the hospital on April 24 and tested positive on the same day. He was declared dead on Saturday at 1:20 am. The cause of death is acute respiratory failure due to acute respiratory distress syndrome with myocarditis along with Covid-19 infection.

In the second case, a 73-year-old male from Manjri, Pune, who was symptomatic since April 20 and was admitted to the hospital on April 28 and tested positive for Covid-19 on April 29, was declared dead on May 2 at 7:30 am. The cause of death is multiple organ distress syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome, myocarditis, acute kidney injury, pulmonary TB, bronchial asthma and hypertension.

The third death reported is of a 72-year-old male from Laxminagar. The patient was admitted to the hospital on May 1 and was declared dead on the same day at 7:30pm, but the patient’s test report came on Saturday confirming the infection. The patient suffered from respiratory failure bilateral pneumonia and with bilateral pneumothorax with AF with fast VR.

The fourth death was reported of a 77-year-old male from Mangalwar peth who was admitted to Sassoon on April 30 and declared dead on May 1 at 7 pm. The swab test report came into Saturday confirming the infection. The patient also suffered from acute respiratory failure due to ARDS with myocarditis with Covid-19 positive.

Out of the 103 deaths recorded in the district, highest deaths were recorded in the age group of 50-60 (24) followed by 60-70 (23), five deaths in 20-30, 6 within 30-40, 13 from 40-50 and 10 from 70-80.