Covid-19: I2IT alumni develop low-cost face shields for police, health workers

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 19:14 IST

A group of alumni from the Hinjewadi-based International Institute of Information Technology (I2IT), whose startups were incubated at the institute campus, have developed a low-cost ‘face shield’ mask for Covid-19 fighters.

The two startups, FountLab and Zerowav in collaboration with others, have formed a Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) action plan group to support frontline heroes in the war against the coronavirus disease.

The group comprises Neeraj N Magnani, Manohar Reddy, Sanjay Baban, and Farid Laeeq Khan.

“We at Zerowav and FountLab are always pondering with ideas that can solve big challenges that the communities around the world are facing,” said Magnani. He said with exposure to industry and academic research, the group made their first face shield prototype with readily available material at their disposal.

One drawback they found in most face shields in the market was that they all were based on A4 size lamination sheets of about 100 microns to 150 microns in thickness which didn’t cover the full face and was also easily damaged.

The group addressed these issues in their design and manufacture and has received good reviews from users.

Made of high quality material with 0.8mm thickness, the shields are being offered in two designs- with and without foam support. Targeting a price of Rs 100, plans are afoot to raise increase the current production capacity of 2,000 units per day to 5,000 units per day, said Magnani.

Aruna M Katara, managing committee president of I2IT and Hope Foundation and research centre appreciated the efforts of the alumni. She said her late father Pralhad P Chhabria, founder chairman of Finolex Group and founder president of Hope Foundation, firmly believed that the Indian youth have the potential and capability to transform the country into a superpower. All that they needed was a platform and an opportunity.

“I am extremely proud of our team on campus who have come up with this indigenous solution to help the backbone of our country – our police force, our medical teams and our community workers,” she said. Hope Foundation plans to donate the shields to the Pune Police Force even as many city hospitals have shown interest in stocking them, she said.