CRPF Pune subscribes to city’s ‘go green’ plan

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) planted as many as 11,000 trees this monsoon in Talegaon as a part of its commitment to social causes.

On Wednesday, top CRPF officials led by Birender Kumar Topo, DIG participated in the Hindustan Times’s Go Green tree plantation campaign conducted in partnership with Heartfulness Institute. This was the culmination of a three-day workshop on relaxation technique and heartfulness meditation for the wellness of the CRPF personnel.

Besides Topo, Sanjeev Kumar commandant GC, Pune; Harvinder Singh, commandant 252 battalion, Pune, and Nivedita Shreyans, Heartfulness trainer and director PR, Mahatma Education Society, were present. Maharshtra IG Shri Rajkumar (IPS) spearheaded the initiative.

Topo thanked HT for this initiative and said, “With the help of the civilians of Talegaon, the CRPF has successfully planted 11,000 trees in the Talegaon city as well as in the CRPF campus during this monsoon. We are happy that we could help build the environment by planting more trees.”

He also appreciated the efforts taken by the NGO in organising the meditation workshop for the CRPF personnel. “In the current scenario, issues pertaining to internal security have become more important than those of external security. As per requirement, CRPF personnel are deployed in any part of the country, including naxalite areas and Kashmir,” said Topo.

He added, “Under such scenarios, meditation will certainly help our personnel keep calm and maintain the much needed balance during crucial operations. Also, it helps us maintain a mental balance which is a very important thing for us owing to the extreme conditions we have to go through during CRPF operations.”

Urging the CRPF staff to regularly practice meditation, Nivedita Shreyans said, “It has been a privilege to be able to conduct a workshop for the CRPF in Talegaon. While CRPF personnel dedicate their entire life for the well being of the citizens of the country, it is equally important for them to take good care of their health as well.”

Shreyans also requested the CRPF chief to conduct such meditation workshops in Talegaon once a week.

Abhay Vaidya, resident editor of HT Pune, appreciated the CRPF’s efforts with its massive tree plantation drive of 11, 000 trees. He said, “HT’s Go Green tree plantation campaign across Pune city has received a fabulous response.”

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 16:14 IST