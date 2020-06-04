Cyclone Nisarga: Death toll in Pune district climbs to 3 as govt measures damage

pune

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 19:08 IST

The death toll due to cyclone Nisarga, which hit the district on Wednesday, climbed to three with the death of Narayan Nawale (38), a resident of Khed, who succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, according to Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

The government has announced financial aid of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those who lost their life.

His mother, Manjabai Nawale (68), had died on Wednesday after a wall and a portion of the roof of their house caved in due to heavy rainfall in the area. Narayan was also injured in the accident. The Nawales belong to Vahagaon village in Khed tehsil.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said that at least 1,464 houses have been damaged due to heavy rains and gusty winds. Besides the Nawales, Prakash Mokar (52) of Mokarwadi in Haveli tehsil, died after sustaining critical injuries while holding onto the tin roof of his house.

“We have started conducting a punchnama of houses and farms damaged due to the cyclone. The punchnama will be finished within two days,” said Ram. According to Ram, griculture-related damage is mostly from Maval and Mulshi talukas of the district.

According to Mhaisekar, besides three deaths, at least 1,350 kuccha (temporary) houses and 114 pucca (permanent) houses have been partially damaged due to cyclone-related incidents. “The loss to property has been high in Pune district compared to Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur in the Pune division,” said Mhaisekar.

There are reports of damage to 89 huts, 31 schools and 57 anganwadis from Pune district, he added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its assessment stated that conditions are likely to become favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, southwest including east central Bay of Bengal; entire Southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of west central Bay of Bengal during the next two-three days.

IMD director Anupam Kashyapi said, “The impact of the cyclone has weakened, but remnants of its fury can still be felt. Some rainfall and other associated climatic events will take place as the cyclone is still receding.”