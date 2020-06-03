Cyclone Nisarga effect: 15 tree falling, 9 water logging incidents reported in Pune

pune

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 16:33 IST

The incessant rains due to cyclone Nisarga making landfall on the coast of Maharashtra has led to various incidents of waterlogging and tree falling till 2pm on Wednesday in Pune.

At least 15 tree falling incidents have been reported from various parts of Pune, including fire brigade station and Bhosari colony in Kothrud; Kasturba Hospital and Kasturba Society in Vishrantwadi; police lines in Swargate; Hyatt Hotel on Ahemdnagar road; Ramtekdi in Hadapsar; Nal Stop chowk in Erandwane; Panchvati in Pashan; Pingale vasti and Keshavnagar in Mundhwa; Salisbury park post office; Wadia bungalow and mental hospital corner in Yerawada; Maldhakka chowk in Mangalwar peth; parts of Koregaon Park; Bhandarkar road; PMC Colony, Gunj peth areas, Kondhwa, and Kharadi, among others.

Waterlogging incidents have been reported from Gangaram Hospital in Yerawada; Sadesatra Nali, Sasanenagar, Tingrenagar in Hadapsar; Lashminagar and Shantirakshak society in Yerawada; DY Patil Park in Lohegaon and Agarwal Hospital in Chandannagar.

The information was provided by the fire brigade department which has been receiving multiple calls since the rainfall began lashing the city on Monday.

“We have masks, face shields, and hand gloves which are being used while we carry out our work. We do not have PPE kits. We had put across our demand to the health department, but we have not received any yet. So far, no calls have come from the updated containment zones list that was provided by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC),” said Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer, Pune.

Calls were also received from some areas which were previously in containment zones. However, they were removed from the new list issued by PMC on Tuesday.

In the coastal parts of Maharashtra, 20 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed. Of them, Mumbai has eight teams, Raigad has five teams, Palghar has two teams, Thane has two teams, Ratnagiri has two teams, and Sindhudurg has one team of NDRF.