e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Cyclone Nisarga effect: 15 tree falling, 9 water logging incidents reported in Pune

Cyclone Nisarga effect: 15 tree falling, 9 water logging incidents reported in Pune

pune Updated: Jun 03, 2020 16:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The incessant rains due to cyclone Nisarga making landfall on the coast of Maharashtra has led to various incidents of waterlogging and tree falling till 2pm on Wednesday in Pune.

At least 15 tree falling incidents have been reported from various parts of Pune, including fire brigade station and Bhosari colony in Kothrud; Kasturba Hospital and Kasturba Society in Vishrantwadi; police lines in Swargate; Hyatt Hotel on Ahemdnagar road; Ramtekdi in Hadapsar; Nal Stop chowk in Erandwane; Panchvati in Pashan; Pingale vasti and Keshavnagar in Mundhwa; Salisbury park post office; Wadia bungalow and mental hospital corner in Yerawada; Maldhakka chowk in Mangalwar peth; parts of Koregaon Park; Bhandarkar road; PMC Colony, Gunj peth areas, Kondhwa, and Kharadi, among others.

Waterlogging incidents have been reported from Gangaram Hospital in Yerawada; Sadesatra Nali, Sasanenagar, Tingrenagar in Hadapsar; Lashminagar and Shantirakshak society in Yerawada; DY Patil Park in Lohegaon and Agarwal Hospital in Chandannagar.

The information was provided by the fire brigade department which has been receiving multiple calls since the rainfall began lashing the city on Monday.

“We have masks, face shields, and hand gloves which are being used while we carry out our work. We do not have PPE kits. We had put across our demand to the health department, but we have not received any yet. So far, no calls have come from the updated containment zones list that was provided by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC),” said Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer, Pune.

Calls were also received from some areas which were previously in containment zones. However, they were removed from the new list issued by PMC on Tuesday.

In the coastal parts of Maharashtra, 20 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed. Of them, Mumbai has eight teams, Raigad has five teams, Palghar has two teams, Thane has two teams, Ratnagiri has two teams, and Sindhudurg has one team of NDRF.

top news
Cyclone Nisarga snaps trees, electricity poles in Maharashtra’s Raigad; no loss of life reported
Cyclone Nisarga snaps trees, electricity poles in Maharashtra’s Raigad; no loss of life reported
In Crime Branch charge-sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
In Crime Branch charge-sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
Foreign businessmen, engineers and healthcare professionals can get visas to enter India
Foreign businessmen, engineers and healthcare professionals can get visas to enter India
Centre amends Essential Commodities Act, landmark moves taken for farmers
Centre amends Essential Commodities Act, landmark moves taken for farmers
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
40 workers injured as boiler blast causes major fire in Gujarat’s chemical factory
40 workers injured as boiler blast causes major fire in Gujarat’s chemical factory
China says no ‘third party’ needed after PM Modi, Trump discuss Ladakh standoff
China says no ‘third party’ needed after PM Modi, Trump discuss Ladakh standoff
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In