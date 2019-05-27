Dabholkar murder case: Pune court remands lawyer, aide to CBI custody till June 1

A local court in Pune on Sunday remanded Sanjiv Gajanan Punalekar, advocate, and his associate Vikram Bhave, who were arrested in the Dabholkar murder on Saturday to CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) custody till June 1.

Dabholkar, the founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), was gunned down by two bike-borne assailants on August 20, 2013, in Pune when he was returning from his morning walk.

The two accused were produced before the vacation bench of sessions judge SN Sonawane on Sunday.

Punalekar was arrested on the allegation of helping in “dismantling of the weapon” used in and conspiracy of the Dabholkar murder. While Bhave was arrested for helping the two assailants by conducting a recce of the area where Dabholkar was killed, providing a route map and helping them escape after the murder, according to advocate Prakash Suryavanshi, special public prosecutor (SPP) in the Dabholkar murder case.

The two shooters have been identified as Sharad Kalaskar and Sachin Andure, both from Aurangabad by the CBI, in a chargesheet dated February 13, 2019.

Suryavanshi said, “Punalekar also advised Kalaskar to throw away the weapon used in the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh. That was among the four weapons Kalaskar threw off a bridge in Thane on Punalekar’s advice.

The arrests were made based on a statement made by Kalaskar who was charged for the murder of a journalist, activist Gauri Lankesh, by the Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT) in 2018. The chargesheet by Karnataka SIT refers to a statement by Kalaskar that defines the two arrested men’s role in the Dabholkar murder.

“Sharad Kalaskar shared with Sanjiv Punalekar about his role in the murder of Narendra Dabholkar. Sanjiv Punalekar told Saharad Kalaskar to destroy the firearms used in murder cases including the murder of Gauri Lankesh on July 23, 2018,” read a document submitted by the CBI in the court.

“Sharad Kalaskar dismantled four country-made pistols and threw it from a bridge in Thane creek while on the way to Nalasopara while returning from Pune,” the document further reads.

However, Virendra Ichalkaranjikar, defence lawyer advocate asked, “If I (as an accused) had to dismantle and throw away the evidence, why will I store the other weapons in the Nalasopara location? Why will I only throw away four weapons?”

Meanwhile, the defence also asked for visual proof of Bhave’s involvement. While speaking for himself in the court, Punalekar said, “I have been questioned by the CBI for three days, and Bhave was questioned for two days, before he was arrested.”

Meanwhile, Punalekar has requested the court to deny his custody as he was co-operating with the investigation.

Advocate Punalekar: From defence lawyer to suspect

Advocate Sanjiv Gajanan Punalekar, arrested in the murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar on Saturday, was till recently a prominent face on television and in the court representing as a lawyer to various suspects including Dr Virendra Tawade, another accused in the case. Dr Tawade, an ear-nose-throat surgeon and a member of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti which is related to a right-wing organisation Sanatan Sanstha, was arrested in the Dabholkar murder case on June 10, 2016, and was charged with criminal conspiracy and murder of Dabholkar in a chargesheet filed in September 2016.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested Punalekar, legal advisor of Sanatha, along with his aid Vikram Bhave, on Saturday for abetting two shooters suspected to have killed Dabholkar on August 20, 2013.

Known to be a rabble-rouser, Punalekar during television debates have frequently articulated Santha’s innocence in multiple cases linked to blasts and murders of rationalists in Maharashtra and Karnataka. To provide legal aid, Punalekar was part of a group which formed Hindu Vidhidnya Parishad, a group of lawyers, aimed at defending members of the community jailed in various cases across the country.

While Punalekar is the national secretary of Hindu Vidhidnya Parishad, Virendra Ichalkaranjikar, defence lawyer is the president of that organisation. It is a voluntary organisation of nationalist and devout Hindu advocates.

Having appeared as a defence lawyer in the Dabholkar case, Punalekar has spoken in support of innocence of Sarang Akolkar and Rudra Patil, both accused in the Dabholkar case. While the arrest of Punalekar has come now, CBI had alleged in 2017 that Punalekar was in touch with Akolkar who is currently absconding in the case.

Earlier, he was also a defence lawyer in the 2009 Madgaon blasts and the 2008 Malegaon blast case. He had appeared for Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, Rakesh Dhawade, Sameer Kulkarni, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Pravin Takalki, among others named in the Malegaon blast case chargesheet which later went to trial.

Sameer Kulkarni, who was among the ones accused and later bailed in the Malegaon blast case, was present in court as his lawyer was sent to CBI custody on Sunday.

DABHOLKAR’S MURDER

First Published: May 27, 2019 14:42 IST