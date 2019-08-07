Dacoity bid foiled in Pune’s Hadapsar; five arrested

pune

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:55 IST

The Pune police arrested five people in Hadapsar on Wednesday while in preparation of dacoity. The police are on the lookout for one more person, who was with the five men, but managed to escape.

The arrested have been identified as Pramod Subhash Shinde (27), a resident of Sasanenagar in Hadapsar; Shekhar Suresh Gaikwad (35), a resident of Uruli Devachi; Shoaib Majid Shaikh (19), a resident of Bhekrainagar in Phursungi; Devidas Ghanshyam Pavane (21), a resident of Kale Padal, Hadapsar and Nikhil Ravindra Waghmare (19), a resident of Shewalewadi in Manjri.

The five were arrested on Wednesday when they had gathered at an open ground near Mantarwadi phata in Phursungi, police officials said.

According to the police, the arrested accused were found in possession of sickles, a hexa blade, screw divers, chilli powder and nylon thread.

A case under Sections 399 (preparing to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 3(25) of the Arms Act has been registered at Hadapsar police station.

Police sub-inspector (PSI) Tushar Pachpute of the Hadapsar police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 18:01 IST