Dates for Senior Secondary Certificate private enrolment certificate declared

Students who wish to appear for the Class 10 SSC exams in 2019 as private candidates, will have to complete the submission of enrolment forms by November 23, an official notification fromthe Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education (MSBSHSE), has stated.

The board declared that the names of all the students who have qualified for the enrolment was announced on November 13. Each student received the enrolment form via SMS or mail, and is required to submit it at designated centres or schools.

The process of submission began on November 13 and will continue till November 23. All those who miss out on completing the submission of enrolment forms can then submit thee same on November 28, but will have to pay a late fee.

For more information, students can visit the official website of the board,www.mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. This year, MSBSHSE kept the initial application procedure strictly online.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 17:34 IST