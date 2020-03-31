Day temperature rises, showers to reduce from April 1: IMD

pune

Certain parts in Maharashta experienced very high maximum temperatures, announcing the arrival of summer, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On March 31, Solapur recorded 39.9 degrees Celsius, followed by 39.1 degrees Celsius in Aurangabad and 39.0 degrees Celsius in Jalgaon. However, IMD states that thunder storm and lightening is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Ahmednagar and Satara.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD said, “From April 1, the chance of rain will further reduce with the trough from north interior Tamil Nadu to cyclonic circulation over south central Maharashtra and neighbourhood has merged with south Interior Karnataka over southwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Vidharbha across north interior Karnataka and Marathwada.”

Kashyapi added that Maharashtra is all set to experience high temperature, with summer’s first month coming to an end.

While the Pune remained partly cloudy on March 31, the minimum temperature in Pune was 19.3 degrees Celsius with the maximum temperature at 37.0 degree Celsius. The city will see maximum temperature between 36 to 35 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature will be between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius with mainly clear sky throughout the week, stated IMD.