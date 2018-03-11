Dead body of missing veterinary doctor found near Khadawasala dam

The dead body of missing veterinary doctor, Kishor Shedge was found in his Hyundai Creta car near Khadakwasla dam on Friday night, a day after his wife has lodged a missing complaint at Sinhgad road police station.

On Thursday, 47-year-old Dr Kishor Devidas Shedge, resident of Raikar Vasti, Dhayari, had left his house at 1.30 pm in Dhayari.

Senior inspector Vishwambhar Golde of Maval Police station said, “We got the information about a dead body in a car. Our team had rushed to the spot and had sent it to post-mortem. For now, we are waiting for the medical report which would help us in finding out the reason behind the death.”

“We found the body in the evening and realised that the deceased had a matching facial description sent to us by Sinhgad police with respect to the missing complaint lodged by her wife on Thursday,” Golde added.

On Friday, his wife Shraddha Shedge has registered a missing person complaint, in Sinhgad road police station and they started searching for him.

The police then sent the photograph of Kishore in all nearby police station, after which Sinhgad police station police got information that the body of the man had been found by Maval police.

Vishnu Jagtap, senior police inspector of Sinhgad road police station said, “According to Shraddha Shedge we had lodged a missing complaint of Dr Kishor Shedge on Friday, and started the investigation. Now Haveli police have found his body. We are ready to help them in this case.” The police are yet to find out the cause of the death.