Property tax amnesty: decision likely today

pune

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 17:30 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is likely to offer an amnesty for property tax defaulters in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “Against the background of Covid-19, many people lost their jobs and income. Even commercial establishments are facing problems and are not able to pay the property tax. To facilitate them and get more revenue to the PMC, we are thinking of approving an amnesty scheme for property tax.”

The proposal would likely come before the standing committee on Tuesday and a decision will be taken, Rasne said.

The administration has also prepared a proposal to waive off fines for defaulters.

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “I had a meeting with the BJP’s office-bearers and we decided to bring in an amnesty scheme for property tax to bring some relief to citizens.”

Mulik said, “Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne and leader of the house Dheeraj Ghate were present at the meeting. We discussed the proposal.”

₹4,700 crore in dues

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “PMC has ₹4,700 crore in dues of property tax. Of the ₹4,700 crore dues, ₹2,100 crore is the basic amount and ₹2,500 crore is fines. If the PMC gives some relief in fines, it would help the citizens, and defaulters would come forward to repay their tax bills.”