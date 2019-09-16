DEd course in state touches new lows, no takers for 37,663 seats

pune

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:58 IST

For the third year in a row, colleges offering Diploma in Education (DEd) course in the state have failed to fill their sanctioned seats; with almost every second seat vacant. This year, out of the available 55,644 seats, only 17,981 students took admissions; leaving 37,663 seats vacant.

Of the 836 DEd colleges in the state, 723 are unaided, 16 aided government-run, 95 aided private colleges and two are run by Mumbai municipal corporation. According to the state education department records, in the last three years, 147 colleges offering DEd course have not registered a single admission.

According to education experts, if the situation continues, the course will not be offered to students and colleges that are only offering the DEd course will shut down.

Vishal Solanki, director, Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research, who looks after the admission process, said, “We are aware that the number of admissions for DEd courses are going down and it is not a good sign. There are various reasons to it and we are working to change the picture. I will be taking a review from our department soon.”

Till 2010, the DEd course offered job assurance, hence, a number of students who have passed Class 12 examinations would opt for the course. However, in 2012, the state government stopped recruiting teachers and students who opted for the course were struggling to get jobs. In addition to this, the government made it compulsory for students to appear for a Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) after the DEd course. The move discouraged many to pursue the course, an expert said.

Vasant Kalpande, former state director of education department, said, “In the last 10-12 years, the number of colleges offering DEd course has increased, however, job opportunities have reduced. The current situation is worse as the government are not recruiting teachers. As the course does not offer a job security, students are not interested to pursue the course.”

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 21:58 IST