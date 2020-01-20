Defence officials dig in on height restriction; causes spur between builders and homebuyers

pune

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 21:44 IST

Defence authorities representing top institutions based here in Pune have stood firm on their decision which states that a builder must obtain a No Objection Certificates (NOC) for construction in defence-sensitive areas.

This has now created various problems between builders and homebuyers.

homebuyers are demanding timely possession and have been sending notices to builders under the Rera Act.

However, builders claim that they are not receiving permissions from the ministry of defence (MoD) pertaining to the height of constructions, thus causing a delay.

In April 2018, the ministry of defence had made it compulsory for all builders to obtain an NOC for constructions.

Dhanjay Jadhav, a city-based developer said, “We were to construct a building in Warje and have completed the necessary procedure. We have also submitted a proposal to PMC and sent a detailed report on the project to the defence authorities. However, we are not getting permissions on time and the project has been delayed.”

“Now homebuyers have warned us that they will approach the Rera court if they don’t receive possession on time. Though we are not at fault, we have to put forth our views to the Maha-Rera authorities. We are not alone as many builders are facing the same issue,” Jadhav added.

According to Prashant Waghmare, PMC city engineer, the civic body is trying to sort out the issue. The defence authorities are firm on their rule considering security reasons. The civic body is trying to find a way out to get permissions faster. In November, it was decided that the PMC would scrutise the projects and then submit the proposal to the defence authorities.

Mandar Ghate, a city-based architect said, “It is true that the projects are being delayed. The defence authorities receive proposals from all over the country. They do not have enough man power to scrutinise every project and give timely permissions.”

A government officer requesting anonymity said, “It is true that due to the defence rule, the developers are not able to complete the project on time. On one side, it is binding on the developer to complete the project and handover it to the customers and on the other side the builders are not getting necessary permissions from government agencies. It is natural that this would increase tensions in between builders and customers.”