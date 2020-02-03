Defence seeks stay on auction of DSK vehicles

pune

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 21:26 IST

A lawyer representing arrested realtor DS Kulkarni’s son, Shirish Kulkarni, moved an application in a special court seeking an exemption for eight of 13 vehicles to be auctioned on February 15.

The application was made in the court of additional sessions judge Jayant Raje on Monday by advocate Pratik Rajopadhye and countered by special public prosecutor (SPP) Pravin Chavan.

Of the eight cars mentioned in the application, four belong to DSK Motors Private Limited and four belong to DSK Developers Limited.

The four cars owned by DSK Motors Pvt Ltd include a Porsche, two BMWs, a Toyota Camry, while the ones owned by DSK Developers Ltd include four Toyota Innovas.

Additionally, advocate Rajpadhhye, has also asked for a stay on the auction of all DSK vehicles.

“These vehicles were shown to be under the ownership of Shirish Kulkarni whereas we have state government records to show that the vehicles belong to DSK Motors Pvt Ltd and DSK Developers Ltd,” said advocate Rajopadhye.

Based on two orders by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, from April 9, 2019 regarding DSK Motors and dated September 26, 2019 regarding DSK Developers, liquidation and resolution process under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 has been initiated against the two companies.

“In view of the orders dated April 9, 2019 and September 26, 2019, this court has no jurisdiction to auction off the properties/assets belonging to aforementioned companies including the vehicles enumerated above,” read the application.

SPP Chavan opposed the application saying it has been filed months after the court order granting permission to auction the vehicles.

“I’m questioning the maintainability of this application. The order was passed in August 2019, and this application is being filed now. What were they doing all these months?” asked Chavan.

The next date of hearing for the DSK case is on February 15. However, judge Rane has said that an order in this application will be filed within three days.

20 applications opposing confirmation of attachment of DSK properties

The court had earlier directed the state government to publish a notification confirming the attachment of 450 DSK properties and invited responses of interested buyers. On Monday, the court received 15-20 applications opposing the move. Besides other builders who were in business with DSK, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Sangli Urban Bank are among the opposers.