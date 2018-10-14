Denied liquor, retired BSF jawan opens fire on wife in Pune

The Bund Garden police have arrested a retired Border Security Force (BSF) jawan for allegedly opening fire on his wife after she refused to let him drink liquor on Friday. The incident took place at their residence located in Saraswati Society on Tadiwala road at 1 pm. The accused, identified as Balaji Rangnath Chathe (43), has been arrested in connection with the case under the Arms Act and other Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR was lodged by his son Yogesh (24) who stated that his father grew angry after his mother Kadubai denied him to drink liquor. Balaji lost his temper and in a fit of rage opened fire from a firearm in his possession, the complaint stated.

According to the police, the accused is a habitual drinker. He came home drunk and wanted to drink more liquor to which his mother raised objection and prevented him from the act. He became furious and opened a round of fire on her. However, she escaped unhurt.

According to the police, many senior police officials, including DCP (zone II) Bacchan Singh, inspector MM Mujawar and sub-inspector NJ Ghag rushed to the spot to take an assessment of the situation. Balaji was produced before the Shivajinagar court that remanded him in police custody till Monday.

Ghag, who is the investigating officer in the case, said that the accused has informed that he possess a valid firearm licence from the government.

“The accused has been in conflict with his wife over his drinking habits for the past few years and the firing incident is an outcome of the same disagreement,” Ghag said.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 14:30 IST