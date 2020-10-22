e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Dine-in operations at restaurants likely to be extended till 11:30pm in Pune

Dine-in operations at restaurants likely to be extended till 11:30pm in Pune

City restaurants until October 5 were only allowed to provide takeaway services, but now have been given the nod to resume dine-in operations.

pune Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 16:19 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustan Times, Pune
A worker cleans a dining area of a restaurant in Baner in Pune, India. Restaurants have now appealed to the civic body that the current dine-in timings, which are currently until 10pm, should be extended till 11:30pm.
A worker cleans a dining area of a restaurant in Baner in Pune, India. Restaurants have now appealed to the civic body that the current dine-in timings, which are currently until 10pm, should be extended till 11:30pm.(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
         

Despite the unlock in progress, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) continues to have some restrictions in place with regards to timings and social distancing norms in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

City restaurants until October 5 were only allowed to provide takeaway services, but now have been given the nod to resume dine-in operations.

Restaurants have now appealed to the civic body that the current dine-in timings, which are currently until 10pm, should be extended till 11:30pm.

Siddharth Shirole, MLA from Shivajinagar said, “The Pune restaurant association had approached me and they had requested me to help them extended the timings to allow dine-in facilities until 11:30pm which currently is 1pm. I have spoken to the PMC commissioner who has promised me that the deadlines will be extended post the Dussehra festival.”

Pune restaurant and hoteliers association, in their letter to the civic body, stated, “In these dire times of financial crises it would be helpful to allow dine-in timings up to 11:30pm daily. The current take away or parcel businesses constitute only a small percentage of the business, also the dine-in operations which are limited until 10pm has deferred customers from walking into restaurants as they will be forced to leave at 10 pm.”

The letter also states that many will remain unemployed if the current 10pm deadline remains. The letter has given references of Navi Mumbai Municipal corporation (NMMC), Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) which have extended the dine-in operations until 11:30pm.

top news
Chinese state media’s warning to India on Taiwan also packs in a confession
Chinese state media’s warning to India on Taiwan also packs in a confession
PM Modi’s Bihar poll campaign begins from Friday, 3 rallies planned on first day
PM Modi’s Bihar poll campaign begins from Friday, 3 rallies planned on first day
‘Not allowed to meet anyone’: Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid tells court
‘Not allowed to meet anyone’: Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid tells court
Sensex snaps 4-session winning run, ends 149 points lower
Sensex snaps 4-session winning run, ends 149 points lower
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
Malayalee expat in Dubai wins $ 1 million in duty-free raffle
Malayalee expat in Dubai wins $ 1 million in duty-free raffle
Car mechanic in Telangana kidnaps 9-yr-old boy for ransom, then kills him
Car mechanic in Telangana kidnaps 9-yr-old boy for ransom, then kills him
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In