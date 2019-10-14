Direct flights to Jodhpur, Coimbatore from Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:34 IST

This winter, Pune will have air connectivity to two additional destinations, Coimbatore and Jodhpur, demand for which was being raised by industrialists and passengers, for a long time.

Budget airline carrier SpiceJet said that the operations of Pune-Jodhpur direct flight will begin from November 20.

SpiceJet flight number SG- 8185 will depart at 11.35am and reach Jodhpur at 1.25pm and will cost Rs 4,026. The return flight number SG -8184 from Jodhpur will take off at 1.40 pm and reach Pune at 3.25 pm and will cost Rs 3,618, SpiceJet stated.

Facilities like seat with extra legroom and priority services like check-in, boarding and baggage delivery will be provided to the fliers.

The Pune-Coimbatore service will be started by IndiGo and it will be operational by the end of October, said airport authorities.

The airport administration has also commissioned a two-lane system for pick-up and drop vehicles. The administration has erected barricades on the road leading to the entrance of airport terminal where the two independent lanes have been earmarked. Pune Airport Director Ajay Kumar said that the two-lane system has disciplined vehicle chaos outside the airport terminal and made it easy for the passengers to alight and board vehicles

