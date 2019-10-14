e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Direct flights to Jodhpur, Coimbatore from Pune

pune Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:34 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustantimes
         

This winter, Pune will have air connectivity to two additional destinations, Coimbatore and Jodhpur, demand for which was being raised by industrialists and passengers, for a long time.

Budget airline carrier SpiceJet said that the operations of Pune-Jodhpur direct flight will begin from November 20.

SpiceJet flight number SG- 8185 will depart at 11.35am and reach Jodhpur at 1.25pm and will cost Rs 4,026. The return flight number SG -8184 from Jodhpur will take off at 1.40 pm and reach Pune at 3.25 pm and will cost Rs 3,618, SpiceJet stated.

Facilities like seat with extra legroom and priority services like check-in, boarding and baggage delivery will be provided to the fliers.

The Pune-Coimbatore service will be started by IndiGo and it will be operational by the end of October, said airport authorities.

The airport administration has also commissioned a two-lane system for pick-up and drop vehicles. The administration has erected barricades on the road leading to the entrance of airport terminal where the two independent lanes have been earmarked. Pune Airport Director Ajay Kumar said that the two-lane system has disciplined vehicle chaos outside the airport terminal and made it easy for the passengers to alight and board vehicles

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 20:34 IST

top news
After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000
After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000
‘Kashmiri lives more important than phones’: J&K guv on communication blackout
‘Kashmiri lives more important than phones’: J&K guv on communication blackout
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, Economist Esther Duflo win Economics Nobel
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, Economist Esther Duflo win Economics Nobel
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
trending topics
Abhijit BanerjeeSourav GangulyP ChidambaramAmazon Great Indian FestivalXiaomi Redmi K20Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarKaran JoharGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Ranveer SinghPM Modi in Haryana
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News