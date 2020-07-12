Dismissed constable, journalist, RTI activist booked in fresh extortion case

pune

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:13 IST

Dismissed constable Shailesh Jagtap, local journalist Devendra Jain, and RTI activist Ravindra Barhate, who were booked in an extortion case in Kothrud, were booked along with four others in another extortion case registered at Samarth police station on Sunday.

While Jagtap and Jain were arrested on Sunday in the second case, Barhate is on the run in both the cases. Three others were arrested in the early hours of Sunday in the case, according to senior police inspector Balkrushna Kadam of Samarth police station. Barhate had applied for an anticipatory bail in a local court in the first case which was denied by the court on Thursday.

The three arrested earlier include Parvez Jamadar, 35, a resident of Somwar Peth, Jayesh Jitendra Jagtap, 30, a resident of Ghorpade Peth, and Amir Vinayak Karpe 33, a resident of Rasta Peth, according to police.

The two others wanted in the case include Ravindra Barhate, a resident of Sinhagad road, and Prashant Fale, a resident of Sangvi, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“They were all remanded to police custody till Monday. Jagtap and Jain were in police custody in the Kothrud case until Sunday. They were arrested and remanded to police custody in this case,” said PI Kadam.

Jamadar was also a constable in Pune police and was suspended along with Jagtap in 2018 and later dismissed from the force in November 2019. Jayesh Jagtap is the nephew of Shailesh Jagtap.

The complainant in the second case is a land dealer and developer Hrishikesh Bartakke, 35, a resident of Baner. He paid Rs 72 lakh in a land deal for a piece of 7,500 square feet plot near Shivaji Park along Senapati Bapat road, according to the police.

“In 2017, these people approached the complainant and offered the land that they said is the name of Prashant Fale. They told him that the land was disputed and a court decision on the land is expected in three months. After several months when they did not deliver on their promises, he went to meet them and said he wanted to pull out of the deal. That is when they assaulted him and Jagtap threatened him at gunpoint,” said PI Kadam.

The others booked in the case were present when the assault happened, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506(2) (criminal intimidation using weapon), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3(25) of Arms Act was registered at Samarth police station.