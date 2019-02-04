Distributor dupes Pune-based film-maker of Rs 4 lakh

A city-based film-maker of SK Arts Company was allegedly duped of rupees four lakh by a local distributor from Sixth Sense Production. The distributer had promised to release his film. A case has been registered against the production company. While the film production company is based in Paramdenagar, Dighi, the distributor’s office is located in Sadashiv peth.

The complaint was filed by Shiva Bagul who is also the producer of the film. He said, “Our film was scheduled to release on January 25. However, the distributer could not arrange for multiplex screens and pushed the release date to February 1. But on February 1 we realised that the film was not released. We have been trying to contact the distributor but his phone is switched off and the company is shut.”

According to Bagul the distributor had promised to screen the film in multiplex and single screens. The deal was notarised on a stamp paper and the transaction was made through cheques.The production company had paid Rs 3,65,000 for the distribution.

Bagul also claimed that the distributor had planted people who spoke well about the company to him. However later he learned that the distributor had a reputation of having similar cheating incidents. According to the police the veracity of the claims could not be verified.

A case under Sections 417, 420 and 500 of Indian Penal Code was registered against the distributor at Khadak police station. Assistant police inspector Umaji Rathod is investigating the case.

Employees booked for duping company of Rs 1.69 crore

The complaint was filed by Hemant Ahirrao, 39, a resident of Ambehaon Pathar in Dhankawadi. Ahiirrao works as a deputy manager at the company’s risk containment unit.

According to the complainant, one of the three men was working in operations department, the other was working as national manager, and the third one was working as a manager at the department handling personal loans.

According to the police, the accused tampered with loan-related paperwork and used the amount for their personal gain from time-to-time.

A case under Sections 406, 408, 420, 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Vimantal police station against the three men. Police sub-inspector Anand Pingale of Vimantal police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 17:14 IST