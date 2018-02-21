Donald Trump Jr: The seven minute appearance at Trump Towers in Pune

Dressed in a striped black suit and a red chequered tie, businessman Donald Trump Junior appeared to be thrilled about being in the city. He was here to launch the Tower 2 of Trump Towers in Pune, the first ready-to-move-in Trump residences in India.

Flanked by Panchshil Realty’s chairman Atul Chordia and his brother and director Sagar Chordia, Trump spared mere seven minutes at the event.

The entire floor was first surveyed by special agents, who ensured that everything was right before bringing him in. Only when the three special agents were assured of the place, did Trump walk in. He graciously obliged to pictures but refused to take questions from the media. Out on the porch, he made a dash to be visible to photographers when security personnels were not letting them to move ahead.

Trump Towers Pune at Kalyani Nagar (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Having seen the raw site, Trump Jr was happy to see how the project had turned out. Recalling his visit in 2014 with his businessman father Donald Trump, he said, “I remember my father was tired from the long trip and just wanted to be back home. However, when he entered the building he lit up. He went from being miserable to being excited. The finishing details and amenity packages of the project is spectacular and I am very happy with the work done so far,” said Trump Jr.

He went on to thank the Chordias for their friendship and said, “The first time I came, it was a just a site and dirt. It is truly amazing at what they have done with the project. The finishing details and amenity package is ahead of its time. I am sure they can be literally transported to New York as is.”

Atul Chordia of Panchshil Realty thanked Trump Jr. for his third visit to the city. “We hope we have matched up to his standards. We are looking forward to have him again soon,” he said.

Located in Kalyaninagar, Trump Towers Pune are two 23 stories each, single floor residencies of 4,416 sq ft area, starting at ₹15 crore. The makers went on to add that the first buyers from Pune are Rajan and Sheetal Navani, vice-chairman, managing director and CEO, JetSynthesys. They were presented with a token of appreciation by Trump.