Donate necessary items to civic-run hospitals: PMC commissioner

pune

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 18:57 IST

Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad has appealed to the citizens to help the civic body strengthen the civic-run hospitals by donating required items.

Gaikwad said, “Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-owned Naidu Hospital is currently under stress and is providing excellent treatment to patients. Some Covid-19 patients have even been discharged from the hospital. It is our endeavour to make the hospital as well-equipped as private hospitals.”

The commissioner has appealed to the citizens to donate items like drinking water cans, dining tables which are usually found in private hospitals and other necessary things. We are going to publish the list of items required on our website and citizens can donate these things as poor patients would able to get good services in the hospital.”

Meanwhile, elected members from the PMC have decided to give their one month salary to combat the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) Girish Bapat said that he would donate Rs50 lakh from his MP development fund for it.