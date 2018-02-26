Doordarshan official arrested for sunbathing nude on Sinhagad fort in Pune

An assistant engineer at Doordarshan, Pune, was booked and arrested for hurting the religious sentiments of followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji by sunbathing in the nude atop Sinhagad fort on early Sunday morning. The complaint in the case was filed by a group of social workers and ‘fort lovers’ who were undertaking the cleaning of the fort premises around 8:30 am.

Latif was sitting on a chair outside the Doordarshan building on the fort, around which, the group of complainants allegedly found empty bottles of alcohol as well. Latif allegedly wrapped a towel around his waist and rushed inside the building when he spotted the group of visitors, who then questioned him on why he was sitting naked.

A group of at least 15 people, including male and female members, saw Latif Sayyed, 52, sunbathing without any clothes at Doordarshan’s transmission office at Sinhagad fort. The group, claiming to be ‘fort lovers’, then took the employee to the police station.

Sayyed, an assistant engineer at Doordarshan and a resident of Wanowrie area of Pune, was booked under Sections 295(a) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Haveli police station under the jurisdiction of Pune rural police. The case is being investigated by police inspector Vishwanbhar Bhimrao of Haveli police station.

“We have arrested him. He will be produced in the Shivajinagar court tomorrow (Monday). He has been working in the position for the past three and a half years,” PI Bhimrao said.

The complainant in the case, Swapnil Dilip Jambhale, 23, a resident of Jambhulwadi in Haveli district, submitted in his complaint that the female members of his group have claimed that Latif was seen in a similar position previously as well.

The complainant said that Latif hurt the ‘religious sentiments’ of a group of Shivpremis (followers of Shivaji) and caused discomfort to the female members of the group.

The Sinhagad fort is a tourist destination near the city and is known to be crowded every weekend.