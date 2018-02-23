DSK medically fit to undergo police interrogation, say doctors

Embattled Pune based real estate developer DS Kulkarni, booked for cheating over 2,000 investors, was reported to be medically fit to undergo police interrogation on Friday. Earlier, a day after his arrest, Kulkarni, was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital and later shifted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital after he collapsed in police lock-up due to a sudden rise in blood pressure.

Kulkarni was brought to Sassoon General Hospital at around 10am on Friday where he was re-examined by a team of 10 doctors. Giving details about the DSK’s current health condition, hospital dean Dr Ajay Chandanwale said, "The 10-member team of doctors constituted to re-examine DS Kulkarni have found that the patient is medically fit to undergo police interrogation. Currently, Kulkarni’s blood pressure and blood sugar levels need to be regularly monitored."

Dr Chandanwale said that during the re-examination, DSK was found to be well oriented.

"The team of doctors have submitted the report of DS Kulkarni's medical re-examination to the police. Kulkarni was earlier found to have an infarct in the brain, but it is not serious and Kulkarni is in a stable condition now," added Dr Chandanwale.

Kulkarni was examined by a team of 10 doctors at Sassoon General Hospital on Tuesday. Later, on the same day, DS Kulkarni’s lawyer moved an application citing insufficient facilities at the Sassoon General Hospital. Following this, the court allowed Kulkarni to continue treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

Kulkarni was under observation and was brought to Sassoon General Hospital for re-examination on Friday morning.