E- charging points to be set up on Pune-Mumbai roads

In a bid to popularise electric vehicles, the central government has decided to set up a series of charging stations alongside the Mumbai Pune road corridor with a capital investment of Rs 35 crore.

A R Sihag, secretary, Ministry of heavy Industries and public enterprises, said this on Wednesday while addressing the Symposium on International Automotive Technology (SIAT 2019) organised by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). He said nearly 300 electric charging stations would be set up in the country.

The special focus would be on highways including the Delhi-Jaipur-Agra triangle Mumbai - Pune corridor, with a capital investment of Rs 35 crore.

This initiative was a part of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME), the first phase of which was already launched and would be completed by end 2019.

While the number of charging stations on the two road networks had not been finalized, Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Limited, the implementing agency for the Mumbai - Pune section of the project, will engage with road users to decide on the deployment of charging stations, he said while speaking to journalists on the sidelines.

In his address he said the government was working as a facilitator to help accomplish India’s vision as stated in the Automotive Mission Plan 2016-26 by creating supportive infrastructure for testing, homologation and research and development for the industry.

“The mission envisages taking the Indian automotive industry to the world’s top 3 position, increasing contribution of the industry to the country’s GDP to 12 percent and reaching a landmark of employing 65 million in the industry,” he said.

Sihag urged institutions such as ARAI to engage with the private sector for R&D projects in new areas and promised funding support from the government.

Vikram Kirloskar, President, ARAI said the government can help the industry to bridge the gap between technology development and regulatory framework and create an enabling eco-system.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 14:53 IST