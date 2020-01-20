Eco-friendly waste management initiatives for Pune Smart City

pune

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 19:49 IST

Housing societies and individuals should put in more efforts in composting garbage at source, said Dnyaneshwar Molak, deputy municipal commissioner, who heads the waste management department.

He was speaking to the media during an announcement of an exhibition on solid waste management and housing societies, which will jointly be held by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune District Co-operative Housing Federation (PDCHF) on January 25 and 26.

The exhibition ‘Smart city and housing society‘ will be held at Ganesh Kala Krida hall at Swargate.

Molak said, “Housing societies and individuals should put more efforts into composting garbage at source. We recently fined 114 townships in the city who generate more than 100kg garbage per day and do not process their own waste. In this exhibition, we are offering discounts where the PMC will pay a certain percentage for the waste composters if societies wish to buy.”

Suhas Patwardhan, president, Pune District Co-operative Housing Federation, said, “We want to provide the residents with alternatives and solutions for processing waste generated in their societies through this exhibition.”

“There will be 60 stalls which will offer various solutions according to the needs of housing societies, as well as offer solutions for segregation of garbage at source. We also have participation from solar-powered electric vehicles, conversion services and electric vehicle battery charging swapping stations, which will help societies to go eco-friendly,” said Patwardhan.

The summit will also have sessions on rainwater harvesting, solar power, garbage segregation, digital security for societies and also on electric vehicles for large townships and societies during the exhibition.

BOX

Smart city and housing society exhibition

When: January 25 and 26

Where: Ganesh Kala Krida hall at Swargate

Highlights

60 stalls will provide alternatives and solutions for processing waste generated in housing societies

Discounts for housing societies where PMC will pay a certain percentage for the waste composters if societies wish to buy

Sessions on rainwater harvesting, solar power, garbage segregation, digital security for societies among others