Eight-days-old girl, youngest Covid-19 casualty, among 16 deaths reported on Saturday

In addition, 827 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported within 24 hours, taking the total count of positive cases in Pune city to 26,904.

pune Updated: Jul 12, 2020 16:24 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Contract workers in PPE equipment seen sanitizing the ambulance after transporting the body of a coronavirus victim, at Yerwada crematorium, in Pune.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

An eight-days-old female baby, youngest Covid-19 victim in the city, was one among the 16 deaths reported on Saturday, taking the virus-related death toll in the city to 816, according to the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

In addition, 827 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported within 24 hours, taking the total count of positive cases in Pune city to 26,904.

Out of the 9,092 active cases in the city, 461 are in critical condition, and 64 are on ventilators and 397 in ICU (intensive care unit). Also 808 persons were discharged, after being declared cured of the virus; this puts the discharged count at 16,996.

A total of 1,59,341 samples have been tested till date in the city out of which 4,398 were tested on Saturday including the antigen kits.

Dr Parikshit Prayag, Covid-19 consultant, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said, “The mother of the eight-days-old baby has also tested positive for Sars-Cov-2 virus. It is highly possible that it was a vertical transmission wherein the child could have been infected even before the birth or during birth.”

The cause of death is stated to be meconium aspiration syndrome neonatal Covid-19 positive pneumonia. The child was residing at Chaitanyanagar on Pune-Satara road. The baby was admitted at the hospital on July 3 and was declared dead on July 10 at 7.44 am.

Two more deaths were reported from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital that of a 74-year-old male from Market Yard and another 75-year -old male from Keshavnagar, Mundhwa.

Nine deaths were reported from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) including a 61-year-old male from Hadapsar, a 67-year-old male from Phursungi, a 55-year-old male from Kondhwa, 74-year-old male from Tingarenagar, 50-year- old male from Kasba peth, a 68-year-old male from Shukrawar peth, a 53-year-old male from Bibwewadi, a 63-year-old male from Kondhwa and a 90-year-old female from Katraj.

Another 69-year-old female from Bopodi was declared dead at Civil Hospital, Aundh, a 35-year-old female from Phursungi, a 69-year-old male from Noble Hospital and a 64-year-old male from Somwar peth.

Two deaths were also reported from out of PMC limits including a 35-year-old female from Mulshi, at Symbiosis hospital and a 70-year-old female from Wadki Haveli from Sassoon.

