Elgar Parishad case: Devendra Fadnavis refutes allegations by Sharad Pawar

pune

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 17:40 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday, refuted allegations made by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, about the Pune police’s investigation in the Elgar Parishad case.

“This investigation was not based on any NGO report. Whatever has been done is based on credible proof. Every time the case has gone to the court, the courts have also acknowledged the investigation,” said Fadnavis during a press conference in Kolhapur, on Monday.

Pawar, during a press conference in Pune on Sunday, had demanded formation of a Special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the police work which landed nine lawyers and activists in jail over alleged connection with the Communist Party of India (Maoist) which is banned under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The arrested accused include Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and P Varavara Rao.

Pawar also said that the Pune police commissioner, K Venkatesham, should be suspended along with other police officials who are investigating the case.

On Monday, ahead of the second anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon violence, Sandip Patil, superintendent, Pune rural police, issued notices to 163 people, including accused Milind Ekbote Samasta Hindu Aghadi and Sambhaji Bhide of Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan to prohibit them from entering the district. The notice has also been issued to the members of the cultural group, Kabir Kala Manch.

January 1, 2020, will mark 202 years since the battle of Bhima Koregaon against Peshwas fought by the East India Company army which had members of the Mahar community.

“So far, we have issued notices to 163 people, including Bhide and Ekbote, and barred them from entering the district. A similar notice was also issued last year,” Patil said.