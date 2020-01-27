Elgar Parishad case: Ex-judge to move courts on NIA move

pune

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 20:20 IST

A former Bombay High Court judge BG Kolse Patil, one of the organisers of the Elgar Parishad conclave, an event that three years ago allegedly triggered caste violence in Bhima Koregaon, on Monday said that National Investigation Agency (NIA) was not needed in the matter and a petition will be filed against Centre’s move.

The petition will be filed by Bhima Koregaon Shauryadin Prerna Abhiyan, the umbrella organisation which organised the Elgar Parishad on December 31, 2017, said Patil.

Patil said the investigation was hurriedly handed over to the central agency as the government feared that its complicity in the Bhima Koregaon riots will be exposed.

“The new government in the state had demanded constitution of Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe which alarmed the centre and the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government which was in power (in the state); so the move has been initiated.”

He said names of Hindutva leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide had cropped up during the initial probe into the case, but it took a sudden turn after someone called Tushar Damgude filed a case at the Vishrambaug police station, alleging provocative speeches were given at the conclave.

He alleged the police had foisted cases on Dalits using “fabricated evidence”, and said, “we are mulling if (SC/ST) Atrocities Act cases can be slapped against the police officers” associated with the probe.

“The entire case of Elgar Parishad is an afterthought as there was no link between Elgar Parishad and the violence,” the ex-judge claimed and refuted allegations of a link between the conclave and proscribed Maoist outfits.

(With agency inputs)