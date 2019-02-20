Elgar Parishad case: Pune police question Anand Teltumbde for 5 hours

Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde, who is being investigated by the Pune city police for his alleged links with the Communist Party of India - Maoists, was questioned for five hours at the office of Shivaji Pawar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), at Swargate on Tuesday.

“Professor Teltumbde’s questioning began at 10 am and continued till 3 pm,” said ACP Pawar, investigating officer in the case involving activists and their role in the Elgar Parishad.

Teltumbde had been questioned on February 14 for seven hours after the Bombay High Court directed him to appear before the investigating officer while granting protection from the arrest. The second round of questioning, as directed by the High Court was to take place on February 18. As the police officials were unavailable on February 18, the second round of questioning took place on Wednesday.

Advocate Rohan Nahar, Teltumbde’s lawyer said, “As far as the questioning is concerned, everything has boiled down to the four letters that have been recovered by the police. Professor Teltumbde was also questioned about his family, his relation with Prakash Ambedkar and his trip to Paris. The scope of questioning seems to be emanating from the four letters.”

Teltumbde, was accompanied by supporters from the Dalit community. However, he did not speak to the media after his interrogation.

Teltumbde has been granted interim protection by the Bombay High Court until February 22.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 16:42 IST