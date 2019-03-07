Elgar Parishad incident is probed honestly, says Pune DGP

Subodh Jaiswal , the newly appointed Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), has rejected Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar’s claim that the police investigation in the Elgar Parishad case has been biased and motivated.

Pawar, at an event on February 28 this year, had said that had he been in power, he would have sacked the Pune police commissioner for the multiple arrests in the Elgar Parishad case. “The police cannot act against someone merely because the person has expressed his views as there is a right of expressing views in the country,” Pawar had said.

He had also felicitated former Bombay High Court judge BJ Kolse Patil, who was one of the organisers of the Elgar Parishad on December 31, 2017. The conclave of Left and Dalit organisations in Pune was held responsible for the Bhima Koregaon riots that followed a few days later in Pune district.

Jaiswal, on Wednesday, said that the investigations in the Elgar Parishad case will be completed honestly.

“We are very clear regarding honesty in terms of the investigation,” said DCP Jaiswal.

Jaiswal said he had trained K Venkatesham, Pune police commissioner, during his earlier postings and had also worked with RK Padmanabhan who is heading the newly formed Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate. Venkatesham said, “A very professional investigation is happening in the case.”

The Pune police team led by assistant police commissioner Shivaji Pawar had arrested more than 10 activists from various parts of the country. The activists were subsequently booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 16:30 IST