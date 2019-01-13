Elgar Parishad redux: Neo-liberalism and fascism destroying Indian economy, say retired judges

Neoliberalism and fascism are wreaking havoc with the country’s economy and there is a need to put an alternative justice based socio-economic model for the poorest sections of society said prominent speakers - retired high court Justice BG Kolse Patil, retired Supreme Court Justice PB Sawant and veteran socialist leader Baba Adhav, while addressing Yuva Jagar Parishad, the first edition of Elgar Parishad which was organised to mark the birth anniversary of Rajmata Jijabai and Swami Vivekananda at the Rashtra Seva Dal ground on Sinhagad Road on Saturday evening.

The Desh Bachao Aghadi led conference was actively backed by as many as a dozen Dalit, socialist, leftist and socialist organisations with a clarion call to combat the communal forces through launching different citizens movement and working towards their socio-economic empowerment. Justice Sawant in his address said that the elected government of the day had become a slave of corporate-capitalism and is working for the capitalists and denying the rightful share to crores of deserving countrymen.

“The neo-liberal policies of the government have hurt the poor. Ninety per cent of them are deprived of their social and economic rights. Poverty, unemployment, lack of health facilities are on the rise and there is a no solution for them. The government has failed on all counts and the citizens of bereft of their fundamental rights due to fascist and neo-liberal economic policies of the state,” he said.

Sawant further added that all the government policies are framed in way that they benefit the rich and not the poor. “Loans worth thousand of crores for rich people are being waived off but when it comes to poor people, the government budget constraints. The current economic system is exploitative and needs to be replaced with a justice and equality based alternative and socialist economy is the way forward ,” he said.

Lambasting the BJP government, justice Sawant said for BJP , dictatorship means democracy, peddling lies means truth and sectarianism means secularism. “The BJP does not believe in values and ethics. All the opposition groups must rally together to dislodge the BJP from power ,” he said.

Baba Adhav in his address said that PM Narendra Modi and his close aide Amit Shah were indulging in practice of dividing the countrymen on the basis of caste and religion rather than addressing the serious issues related to rising inequality, granting equal rights and curbing free speech. “ The government denied permission to conduct the parishad at Shaniwarwada and it was locked for us. Right to dissent and freedom of expression is being muzzled and citizens must keep a close eye on how democracy is functioning. If one speaks out against the inequality and injustice, he is labelled as a criminal and branding takes place. Why is there a different in payment to labourers working in the city and rural parts of the country. Why are women discrimination. How has the humongous wealth of the country disappeared from the state coffers are the questions which need to be asked ,” he said urging the gathering to keep asking questions to the government to keep democracy alive.

Justice ( retd ) B G Kolse Patil launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister and Amit Shah and said “ The new economic structure put in place is conducive for the growth of only a few handpicked wealthy persons. Forty lakh crores of debt of the rich class has been waived off while the ordinary people are being forced to pay multiple taxes and the noose is getting tighter around their neck every day. Industrialists don’t pay tax while the poor and the middle class pay and get exploited further ,” he said.

Kolse Patil made another startling allegation and said “ I have information from sources who informed me that the Narendra Modi led government had printed excess cash over Rs 3 lakh crore which will be utilised in 2019 elections ,” he said.

The organisations namely Swaraj Abhiyan, Surajya Sena, Shaheen Friends Circle, Maharashtra Action Committee, Jamaat-E-Islami E Hind, Indian Muslim Front, Dalit Swayam Sevak Sangh, Phule Shahu Ambedkar Vichar Manch, Sambhaji Brigade, Maharashtra Andhshraddha Nirmulan Samiti and Lokayat participated in the event.

Among the other who spoke were Subhash Ware of Surajya Sena, Lokayat’s Alka Joshi and Neeraj Jain, Maharashtra Action Committee President Zahid Bhai, Swaraj Abhiyan President Ibrahim Khan and other speakers from Dalit and other social organisations.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 17:05 IST