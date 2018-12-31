Embarrassed over Ahmednagar fiasco, Pawar says action will be taken against corporators

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday indicated action against 18 party corporators from Ahmednagar who supported Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the election for the post of mayor. The incident had left the party red-faced as it is in touch with Congress to form an alliance at the national level.

Pawar during his visit to Ahmednagar on Sunday said the corporators did not follow his own instructions as a result of which the party will take appropriate action against corporators in the next five to six days.

“If the corporators do not listen to the party chief, the party has no option but to take a serious view of the act. The party leaders will now meet on January 4 or 5 and will decide the course of action against the 18 corporators,” said Pawar.

During the elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, newly-elected BJP corporators in Ahmednagar joined hands with NCP to take over both posts, dumping its ally in the centre and state Shiv Sena.

The Sena was left out in the cold after its party corporators boycotted the mayoral election at last moment despite cornering the largest number of seats in the municipal elections. The BJP candidate Babasaheb Wakale got 37 votes, two more than the magic figure of 35, while Malan Dhone was elected for deputy mayor’s post.

Shiv Sena had emerged as the single-largest party bagging 24 out of 68 seats, followed by NCP and BJP which won 18 and 14 seats respectively. All three parties had put up its candidates for the post of mayor days after they contested municipal elections separately.

NCP legislator Sangram Jagtap, who oversaw mayoral polls from party’s side, expressed confidence about the party taking a lenient view of the corporators. “The party has asked response from all of us. I am sure that once we tell the party about why we had to take a call to support BJP, our senior leaders will be convinced,” said Jagtap.

Meanwhile, embarrassed by the move of the corporators, NCP had served show-cause notices to newly elected members, asking them to explain their stand within seven days. After NCP’s support to BJP, the Congress leaders had expressed disappointment, saying NCP members should have avoided the move at a time when Congress and NCP are talking about seat sharing for upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 16:14 IST