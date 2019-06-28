Empower students to be future leaders, says Triveni Mathur, principal, Symbiosis fellowship programme

Triveni Goswami Mathur, principal, Symbiosis fellowship programme in global citizenship

A Ph.D in media and communication from University of Pune, she held the position of director, Symbiosis School of Media and Communication, Bengaluru. Mathur has been teaching core courses in journalism, media research methods, contemporary India and media perspectives to both the undergraduate and post-graduate students in India and the USA.

What does the inter-disciplinary fellowship programme focus on?

In keeping with its motto of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -The World is One Family”, the Symbiosis International University (deemed) has launched a one year residential programme - Symbiosis fellowship programme for global citizenship.

This inter-disciplinary fellowship programme focuses extensively on experiential and reflective learning, pertinent to various domains for in-depth understanding of global issues.

The programme has been structured in a way that it offers deep insights into global citizenship, global justice and peace; sustainable development, geopolitics, communication for social change besides intensive experiential component through hands-on projects and intensive internship across nations in non-government organisations, multi-lateral agencies and corporate sector.

This will help to relate global challenges from a local, regional, national and international perspective and apply the understanding to drive action-oriented solutions to global challenges.

How does the programme empower students to be change agents?

Academic insights coupled with a strong non-traditional pedagogy will enhance critical thinking and reflective learning skills of students. This will offer a perspective to work on action-based projects that will sharpen problem-solving skills to evolve sustainable solutions to global issues. The highly interactive application-oriented pedagogy empowers learners to become change agents by critically appraising global issues to find real solutions for a sustainable world.

What are the future career prospects of the programme?

The fellowship programme is non-traditional in nature and therefore, engages the student into thinking critically, synthesising and interpreting information and convert knowledge into action-oriented solutions to issues of global concern. The research and reflective learning skills will equip the student to explore and take impactful action projects in business and organisations including corporates and non-profit institutions. Opportunities for cross-sectoral career progression will be enhanced through the learnings of this fellowship programme.

How is the programme futuristic in nature?

We have just launched this programme and it will evolve further to address contemporary needs and gaps. Through this programme, students will be empowered to be future leaders with global perspectives who recognise that many global problems of the future can only be solved by engaging in a mix of local, regional, national and global actions. Thus, the students will have a competitive advantage in functions across sectors. That is the need of the hour, which therefore means that this programme is not only contemporary, but futuristic in nature.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 16:33 IST