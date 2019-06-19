Engineering student arrested for raping neighbour’s 8-year-old daughter in Wakad

The Wakad police on Monday booked an engineering student for allegedly raping his neighbour’s eight-year-old daughter.

According to the police, the sexual assault took place between June 5 and June 15 inside the accused’s room in Kalewadi, when the suspect showed her pornographic videos and threatened with dire consequences. The police stated that the accused, identified as Vyankatesh Sharma (24), stayed in a room on rent in the neighbourhood of the victim’s house and took the eight-year-old to his room, showed her pornography clips and sexually assaulted her.

Ashwini Rakh, assistant commissioner of police and the investigating officer in the case, said that the eight-year-old had narrated some details about the incident to her mother and was in deep shock.

“In school, her teachers noticed that she was upset and asked her mother about her health. The mother confided with the teacher about the incident and the girl was taken to a professional school counsellor. The counsellor took the girl into confidence and she told them what had happened. Accordingly, an FIR was lodged and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Pocso Act. We have arrested the accused and interrogation is underway,” said Rakh.

Wakad police station incharge Satish Mane said that the accused was a third year engineering student from a reputed engineering college in Ahmednagar. “He had failed his exams and had come to Pune to study and work. The girl stayed in front of his accommodation and used to come to his house to hear songs of the mobile phone. He took advantage of that and sexually assaulted her. The description of the physical act given to us by the girl led us to the person. She was complaining of back pain and was irritated because of the incident,” he said.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 16:30 IST