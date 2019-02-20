Enraged over domestic violence, woman kills alcoholic husband in a labour camp in Pune

A 24-year-old woman was booked for allegedly killing her husband whom she claimed was an alcoholic. The woman, identified as Rano Gajanan Nishad, resided with her husband at a labour camp in Pandhare vasti in Punavale.

The complaint was lodged by Ranvijay Kumar Saha, 29, a labour contractor who resides in Bhosari, with Hinjewadi police station on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Gajanan Jamunaprasad Nishad, 28. The couple hail from Chhattisgarh and were labourers at a construction site. According to the complaint, the incident took place between 5.30 pm and 6 pm on Monday at the labour camp where the two lived.

According to the complaint, the woman was often subjected to domestic violence. During one such incident, the woman retaliated and hit her husband on the head with a stone. Nishad was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. The body was later sent to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital for post-mortem. A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the woman.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 16:23 IST