Facial recognition biometrics at Pune airport to make travel hassle-free

pune

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:14 IST

Facial recognition biometric technology at Lohegaon airport, to be ready in 2020, will make travel hassle-free. Passenger entry will be automatically processed based on facial recognition systems at checkpoints like entry, security and aircraft boarding, thus facilitating paperless travel.

Facial recognition technology will be installed at the airport by NEC Tech India Pvt Ltd. The system will ensure a seamless check-in and smooth security check process and reduce the waiting time significantly.

The project will be developed at a cost of Rs 14 crore.

Ajay Kumar, airport director, Lohegaon airport, said, “The initiative will benefit the passengers and all stakeholders involved in the process. Airport operators will have the required travel information of passengers in advance which will help in better planning within the terminal.”

This project has been undertaken under the Ministry of Civil Aviation initiative called ‘Digi Yatra’ which is an industry-led initiative coordinated by the ministry in line with digital India’s vision to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society.

“This will help avoid identify checks at multiple points,” said Kumar.

According to the terms and conditions of the contract between Airport Authority of India and NEC Tech India Pvt Ltd, the firm will be responsible for operation and maintenance for seven years after the implementation of the project.

Besides Pune, facial recognition systems will also be developed at Kolkata, Varanasi and Vijaywada airports respectively.

Abhishek Nayak, a regular flyer from the city airport, said, “While the project will make our city airport at par with international standards, however, it will be interesting to see how the authorities will implement and execute this system.”

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 16:14 IST