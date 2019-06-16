Fake notes deposited during demonetisation; case filed by Union Bank in Pune

Pune police have registered a case against unidentified persons for depositing fake notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 at Union Bank of India, Tilak road branch during demonetisation in November 2016.

Acting on directions from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) the Union Bank of India has lodged a first information report (FIR) with Pune police against unidentified persons for depositing fake currency notes during demonetisation in 2016.

Rohan Kumar Singh (38), chief manager of Union Bank of India’s Tilak road branch, lodged the complaint with Swargate police station.

A case was registered under Sections 489A (counterfeiting currency notes) and 489E (making or using documents resembling currency-notes or bank-notes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The bank had deposited collected cash with the RBI, Belapur, office. It was found that 38 notes of Rs 1,000 denomination and 98 notes of Rs 500 denomination were fake.

The RBI wrote to the police for registration of FIR. The police asked the Union Bank to file a complaint after records showed that the notes were deposited by the bank.

Police officials said that they will check records of the bank to find out who deposited the fake notes.

Siblings drown in Ghodnadi river, Ambegaon

A boy and his sister drowned in Ghodnadi river, Wadgaon Kashimb, Ambegaon on Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Prem Vijay Pawar (10) and Kajal (15).

They had gone with their two cousins to wash clothes when they slipped in the river and drowned.

According to the police, the duo fell into the river, but their cousins did not know swimming so they couldn’t save them.

The villagers were called to rescue the victims, but by that time they reached and pulled out the duo out of the river they had died. They were rushed to the nearby hospital where they were proclaimed dead on arrival.

A case related to accidental death was lodged at Ambegaon police station.

According to the police, the deceased were school students.

The bodies were handed over to the family members later on Saturday evening after which they were cremated.

