First Pune to Singapore flight on December 1 booked over 50 per cent

The maiden Pune Singapore flight which commences its operations from December 1 has registered over 50 per cent of passenger occupancy during its very first operation from Pune, while the incoming flight from Singapore has occupancy of over 80 per cent. The flight has also become the seventeenth direct flight connected to Singapore from India.

Addressing a press conference at the Lohegaon Airport in the city Vinay Dube, chief executive officer, Jet Airways, said, “The launch of the maiden flight between Pune and Singapore is a proud moment for us. Jet Airways is the first and the only carrier to provide direct connectivity between Pune and Singapore.”

He added, “Currently, 36, 000 passengers fly to Singapore annually although there is no direct flight connectivity. With the direct flight connectivity the number of flyers will increase significantly. Also, we will be forthcoming in exploring the cargo opportunities from the Lohegaon airport.”

“In the very first flight from Pune, a total of 500 kgs of sweets are being sent to Singapore,” said Dube adding that this flight operation will create huge economic opportunities in the surrounding areas of Pune.

City MP Anil Shirole thanked PM Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu for working towards boosting the civil aviation sector in the country.

New Pune-Allahabad flight to start soon

Pune airport director Ajay Kumar, said, “Under the Regional connectivity scheme, a new Indigo flight to Allahabad from the Lohegaon Airport is likely to commence soon. While the date has not been confirmed yet, AAI, Pune has been informed that Indigo flight operations to Allahabad will be commencing soon.”

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 16:19 IST