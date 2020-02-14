Five years and many efforts later, no concrete decision on Mula Mutha river rejuvenation project

pune

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 19:51 IST

The environment ministry and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have failed to resuscitate the Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project in Pune which was approved by the Centre in June 2016.

Union minister for environment Prakash Javadekar, who is the chairperson of district development coordination and monitoring committee (Disha) was in Pune on Friday to review the progress of key schemes — Mula Mutha river rejuvenation project , Pune metro and the implementation of midday meal scheme in the district.

According to officials, Javadekar expressed unhappiness over the progress of the river rejuvenation project as it is yet to begin on ground, despite getting approval five years ago.

Interacting with the media post the review meet, Javadekar said, “It is true that the project has been delayed. We have now decided to call for a meeting with the state and central governments. The project was not under me as I did not have charge of this ministry in the first term of the BJP government, as I was shifted to the education department. Now the project comes under Jalshakti Mantralaya.”

Though PMC initiated the tendering process for the project, it was scrapped as costs escalated.

“PMC does not need to spend money on the project as the central government would repay the civic body. The government has taken Rs 1,000 crore from Japan International Co-operation (Jica),” said Javadekar.

Funding pattern

The government of India: 85% – Rs 841.72 crore

Pune Municipal Corporation: 15% – Rs 148.54 crore

Total: Rs 990.26 crore

Project details

- Augmentation of existing sewage treatment capacity by adding 11 new sewage treatment plants (STPs) to cover sewage generation up to the year 2027.

- New STPs to be designed for better effluent quality with 10 mg/L biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and 10 mg/L total suspended solids (TSS) along with nitrogen and phosphorus removal.

-Augmentation of existing 4 intermediate pumping stations.

-For a collection of untapped sewage – laying of 113.6 km of sewers with house connection and laterals.

- Installation of centralised supervisory control and data acquisition (Scada) for STPs and IPS to monitor flow and effluent water quality.

-Implementation of geographic information system/management information system (GIS/MIS) system for management of assets created under the project.

- Construction of 24 community toilets in slum areas to check open defecation along the river banks.