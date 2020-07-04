e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Flying squads in rural areas to check violation of Covid-19 norms

Flying squads in rural areas to check violation of Covid-19 norms

pune Updated: Jul 04, 2020 20:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

As the rural areas from Pune district have started reporting a surge in Covid-19 positive cases, the administration has begun constituting squads to act against those not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms.

As on Friday, rural areas of Pune district have reported 2,159 progressive cases of which 1,573 have recovered. As many as 71 deaths have been reported in rural Pune.

According to district collector Naval Kishore Ram, who visited Khed on Saturday to review the situation, it was decided to have larger containment zones in rural Pune areas instead of micro-containment zones to bring restrictions on the larger territory.

“We discussed the situation in Khed and other areas and decided to implement containment zones in larger areas. A decision was also taken to constitute flying squads to act against people not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms,” said Ram.

The squad includes staff from police, revenue and health department. It will fine people and file first information reports (FIRs) against them if found violating the guidelines repeatedly

“We have already filed FIRs in Khed, which has reported over 118 cases,” said Ram.

top news
Nitish Kumar sends sample after meeting leader who tested Covid-19 positive
Nitish Kumar sends sample after meeting leader who tested Covid-19 positive
LIVE: 712 new Covid-19 cases in Gujarat, tally crosses 35K-mark
LIVE: 712 new Covid-19 cases in Gujarat, tally crosses 35K-mark
Delhi records 2,505 new Covid cases, total tally a step away from 1 lakh-mark
Delhi records 2,505 new Covid cases, total tally a step away from 1 lakh-mark
Pakistan violates LoC ceasefire in Poonch, India retaliates
Pakistan violates LoC ceasefire in Poonch, India retaliates
Why Prasar Bharati is wrong to rebuke PTI, writes Karan Thapar
Why Prasar Bharati is wrong to rebuke PTI, writes Karan Thapar
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
‘For BJP, power a medium to serve people’: 10 things PM told party workers
‘For BJP, power a medium to serve people’: 10 things PM told party workers
How Indian firms can replace Chinese: From tax to copyright, what govt must do
How Indian firms can replace Chinese: From tax to copyright, what govt must do
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In