For two weeks, Pune reports single digit Covid deaths a day

pune

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 16:31 IST

Pune city has reported single digit Covid-related deaths each day for the past two weeks as reported by the state health department.

The city’s case fatality rate as of Sunday was zero per cent as no deaths were reported in 24 hours by the state health department in the city. The number of deaths due to the infection has come down drastically lately as the spread of the infection has slowed down.

As per the report by the state health department, Pune city reported single digit deaths, the lowest being zero on Sunday, December 27, 2020. The highest was a total of eight deaths on December 22. For the second day in a row, Pune city reported zero deaths due to the infection.

On most days, the city reported only one death due to Covid-19 infection. Pune district is also reporting a fall in the number of deaths reported every day. Doctors explain the fall in the numbers as the spread of the infection has gone down.

Dr RP Karyakarte, head of the microbiology department at SGH and BJ Medical College, said, “The virus will never try to kill its host immediately as with the host the virus will also die. Like any virus, Covid-19 virus would also stay as long as possible in the host’s body and do maximum damage. Therefore, only that mutated strain of the virus will be transmitted which would be mild in terms of effect so that the host can spread it to a maximum number of people. Eventually, the mortality will come down unless there is severe mutation in the virus.”

Even though the number of Covid-19 cases has been going down, Pune district continues to report the highest number of active cases in the district which was above 14,000 Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment for the infection while the number of total cases in the city went up to 1,90,338 as of Monday with a total of 4,399 deaths reported.