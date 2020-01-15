e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Foundation Day at Vamnicom: Director promises infra boost

pune Updated: Jan 15, 2020 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
We are working on improving the infrastructure at the institute and work is in progress for building a hostel in the campus which will match international standards, said KK Tripathi, director, Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Co-operative Management (Vamnicom), Pune.

He was speaking at the Foundation Day of the institute on Wednesday.

Balasubramanian Iyer, regional director, Asia Pacific International Co-operative alliance, gave the keynote address and retired professor Prakash Kammardi of University of Agriculture Science Bangalore was present for the function.

KK Tripathi said, “Minister of state for fisheries and animal husbandry Sanjeev Kumar Balyan was not able to attend the event.” A recorded message was screened of Balyan for the students.

Tripathi also took a review of the institute’s progress and also gave a brief about the academic and research courses conducted at the institute.

