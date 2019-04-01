Four arrested for assault in Pimpri

The Pimpri police have arrested four youths and booked two other juveniles for brutally assaulting brothers on Saturday. Gautam Girish Naik (21), filed a complaint at the Pimpri police station. He was attacked along with his brother Guresh Naik (21).

The arrested accused have been identified as Shubham Raut (21), Saurabh Ghuge (22),Tejas Jadhav (21) and Rohan Suryavanshi (21), all residents of Landewadi. The names of the two juveniles were not revealed on their request.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Landewadi market where the accused men and the brothers got into a fight over the price of pigeons, that the accused were selling. The accused armed with iron rods and stones attacked the brothers and grievously injured them.

Further investigation is being done by the detection branch of the Pimpri police station.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 16:51 IST