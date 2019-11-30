e-paper
Four held for stealing stainless steel coils worth Rs 17.59 crore in PCMC, arrested

pune Updated: Nov 30, 2019 20:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday arrested four persons for stealing stainless steel coils worth Rs 17.59 crore. The stolen goods were recovered by the police.

The four accused have been identified as Amar Dnyandev Kadam, 30, a resident of Chikhali and a native of Satara; Mukesh Raju Yadav, 23, a resident of Talwade chowk and a native of West Bengal; Navnath Baban Kautkar, 28, a resident of Patharwadi and Ajay Ram Thorat, 31, a resident of Dattanagar.

The complaint has been lodged by Sudhindra Rameshrao Kukarni, 40, a resident of Pimple Saudagar at Mhalunge police station. According to the complainant, the theft took place between 6pm on November 23 and 11am on November 27. At leaset 316 units of stainless steel coils, collectively weighing 3,166 kg were stolen, according to the complaint.

Balaji Sontakke, police inspector, Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “The four accused worked as labourers at Mhalunge MIDC area from where they zeroed in on the complainant’s company and stole the coils.”

Pramod Kshirsagar, assistant police inspector (API), Mhalunge police station, had received information about Kadam’s involvement in the case.

“The accused had loaded a truck with the stolen coils, which was found in Talwade. The accused did not get a chance to look for a receiver or a buyer and were caught by the police. The coils are worth Rs 17.59 crore in the market,” said PI Sontakke.

According to the police, Kadam has an earlier case of theft registered against him. The three others do not have any case registered against them. The police recovered all the stolen coils and the accused have been remanded to judicial custody by a local court.

A case under Section 379 (Punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Mhalunge police station.

