Four minors apprehended for hacking man to death in Pune

A day after a 24-year-old was hacked to death in broad daylight on Sinhagad road, police have apprehended four minors for the murder.

The minors were apprehended within four hours of the murder on Sunday, according to a statement issued by Sardar Patil, senior police inspector of the Sinhagad road police station.

The four minors were produced at the Juvenile Justice Board in Yerawada on Monday.

The apprehended persons had fought with the deceased on New Year’s Eve, according to the police. The deceased man was identified as Rohan Ramesh Salve, 24, a resident of Mahadevnagar in Hingane Khurd, Sinhagad road. He had sustained multiple cut wounds on his face and neck, according to the police. They attacked Salve with sharp blades on his face and neck.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and learned that there was a group of men who had attacked the deceased.

The shops in the vicinity were shut down as the police began their investigation. A source informed the police that the four were hiding in the forest area of Taljai Pathar near Dhankawadi. The four were about to flee their hiding spot when the police found them, according to senior PI Patil’s statement.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sinhagad road police station against the four. Assistant police inspector Balaji Salunkhe of the Sinhagad road police station is investigating the case.

