Four Policemen injured in NCP-BJP clashes during local bypolls in Tasgaon, Sangli

Four policemen and workers of both, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), suffered injuries after rival party members clashed in Tasgaon town of Sangli district.

The clashes took place during campaigning for a local bypoll. Three people, including one member from BJP and two from NCP, were arrested by Sangli police. The three arrested men were identified as Balasaheb Krushna Patil of BJP, and Akash Sambhaji Pawar and Lakhan Tanaji Pawar of NCP.

BJP held a press conference on Tuesday after local senior leader Patil’s arrest, claiming the incident to be a political conspiracy against the party.

The two groups came face to face in Tasgaon and got into a verbal tussle which soon turned violent. Police rushed to the spot and tried to break-up the fight before police sub-inspector Pradeep Chaudhury and hawaldars Vilas Sukhdev Mohite, Shailendra Vasant Parve and Rejendra Murugappa Mali got injured, according to Tasgaon police station house officer Hawaldar S Jadhav.

Two police cases of attempted murder were registered at Tasgaon police station after the incident. One of the two cases was filed by the police against the protesters, while the arrested BJP member has filed a case against the NCP members.

A total of 15 people were booked under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 143 (unlawful assembly), 144 (unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 148 (rioting), 149, 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) 3, 4, 25 of Arms Act and Section 135 of Bombay Police Act at Tasgaon police station. The complaint in this case was filed by Hawaldar Mohite, one of the injured policemen, and is being investigated by PSI Vitthal Shelke of Tasgaon police station.

In the other case filed, 16 members, mostly of NCP, were booked under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 307, 323, 324, 395, 427, 452, 504, 506 of IPC and 3, 4, 25 of Arms Act. The complaint in the case was filed by Babasaheb Patil who has been arrested in the previous case. This case is being investigated by assistant police inspector (API) Umesh Dhandile, in-charge of Tasgaon police station.