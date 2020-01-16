Four Pumba students booked for forging entrance test marksheet

pune

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 17:22 IST

Four students of the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) Department of Management Science, also known as Pumba, were booked by the Chatuhshrungi police for forging their entrance test marksheets.

The four were among the five students from Pune who landed on the radar of the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) for submitting fake documents last year during admissions. The fifth person was a student of Indira college and was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police in December 2019. More than 25 students were found guilty of forging documents in the statewide list, which was released in December 2019.

The complaint was lodged by professor Surbhi Jain, head of department, Pumba, after the department conducted an internal inquiry about the same.

The four SPPU students have been identified as Aparajita Raj, Divya Singh, natives of Singhbhum in Jharkhand; Shailesh Kumar Singh from Kharasvan region of Jharkhand and Kumari Bhomira from Gaya in Bihar.

According to the officials of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police station, the fifth student has been identified as Yash Sunil Urkude, 22, a resident of Ramnagar Colony in Bavdhan.

The four had submitted forged marksheets for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) conducted in the academic year 2018-2019. ATMA is an AICTE approved entrance test for MBA.

The police will now investigate the source of the forged documents and if there is a common link between the students.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chatuhshrungi police station against the four. Senior police inspector Anil Shewale of the Chatuhshrungi police station is investigating the case.