Four Pune policemen awarded President’s medal on R-day

On the occasion of the Republic Day, four policemen from the city were awarded the President’s police medal for their outstanding service and meritorious contribution to the society. The awardees included police inspector Gajanan Pawar, police sub-inspector (PSI) Laxman Krushna Thorat, assistant police inspector (API) Ashok Bhosale and assistant sub-inspector (ASI ) Sunil Balkrushna Kulkarni.

Gajanan Pawar is currently heading unit II of Pune city crime branch. He joined the police service as assistant police inspector (API) in 1995 and has served in Pune, Nagpur and Navi Mumbai in different police departments like special security and criminal investigation department (CID). He was awarded the director general’s Insignia in 2011 and has bagged405 departmental prizesso far.

Laxman Krushna Thorat, a PSI attached to special branch (SB) got recruited as a police constable and worked at headquarters, Khadki, Faraskhana, Yerawada and Kondhwa police station areas. His work at the anti narcotics cell has been applauded. API Ashok Bhosale, crime branch was inducted in 1982 and served in different police stations and was instrumental in a number of important crime detections. ASI Sunil Kulkarni is currently posted at DCP ( Zone II ) office and has rendered 32 years of meritorious service at different police stations in the city. His contributions in terms of preparing police reports on important cases like Nayna Pujari case, and Riddhi Kullkarni cases have brought him respect and admiration in the police fraternity. Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham congratulated the four policemen.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 16:48 IST